Twinkle Khanna reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot controversy, says 'even with spectacles..'

Twinkle Khanna responded to the ongoing debate over Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot pretty strongly. A Mumbai-based lawyer filed a FIR after Ranveer posed nude for a magazine, sparking arguments on television. Twinkle, who is renowned for her razor-sharp humour, claimed that she only had 'one issue' about the pictures.

Twinkle cited Vidya Balan's perspective on the subject in her Times Of India column. Balan, as Twinkle wrote, "had been the target of an obscenity case" and "has been objectified like other actresses." Twinkle goes on to "assure the morally offended" that women and the queer community are not concerned by the images, despite the fact that they are not establishing their own "Fellowship Of The Naked Trust." Twinkle said, “Instead of over-exposure, the photographs seem under-exposed. Even with spectacles, magnifying glasses and zoom tools, we are unable to spot any anatomical details.”

Vidya Balan recently reacted to actor Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. Speaking in support of the actor's choice to sport his birthday suit for a magazine photoshoot, Vidya Balan, who was at Kubbra Sait's book launch event on Thursday, told the media "what's the problem in it?"

While speaking to the media, whena sked about her reaction to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot that has created a social media storm, Vidya Balan gave a hilarious response and said, "What is the problem in that? This is the first time a man has done something like this. Hume bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye (Let us also feast our eyes)."

After Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, director Vivek Agnihotri, among others, Vidya Balan too came out in support of actor Ranveer Singh over his controversial nude photoshoot.