Tiger Shroff recreates Michael Jackson's iconic dance moves on 'Khalibali' song, Watch

As fans remembered the pop icon Michael Jackson on his 10th death anniversary, an ardent fan of Jackson, Tiger Shroff paid his tribute to the late star with a unique video. The video posted by the actor on Instagram is definitely the best thing you will see on the Internet today.

The video features Tiger Shroff recreating Michael Jackson's iconic dance moves to the tune of the popular song 'Khalibali' from Ranveer Singh starrer movie ' Padmaavat'. While maintaining the essence of Jackson's charm, Tiger will surely leave the fans wanting for more in the epic video.

Tiger Shroff shared the video on his Instagram page. He wrote alongside, "Can’t believe it’s been 9 years already I’m sure even khilji would’ve offered you his throne #kingofkings @michaeljackson #rip #gonetoosoon"

Watch the video right here:

Recently a documentary titled 'Killing Michael Jackson' was released that explores the intriguing circumstances around the death of the international singer was released. The legendary singer passed away on 25 June 2009.

Tiger who was last seen in 'Student Of The Year 2', will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3' and 'Rambo'.