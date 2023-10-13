Headlines

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

Lunar eclipse 2023 in October: Date, time, visibility in India, more here

From Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: Five Pakistan stars to keep an eye on in blockbuster India World Cup clash

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Up to 80% discount on noise, boat, and fire-boltt

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's bowling challenge ahead of India match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill hits net in ahmedabad after recovery from dengue | India vs Pakistan

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Up to 80% discount on noise, boat, and fire-boltt

What is the 30–30–30 rule for weight loss?​

Fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs

Navratri fasting tips: 9 things to keep in mind

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill hits net in ahmedabad after recovery from dengue | India vs Pakistan

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

Meet Shark Tank India’s newest shark, IIT dropout who turned his Facebook page into Rs 3700 crore company

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

This IITian-turned-director left Bollywood to become a farmer, his brother is a superstar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A number of Bollywood celebrities like Nitesh Tiwari, Jitendra Kumar, and Amol Prashar among others who made their names in the entertainment industry are IITians. Another IITian who went on to be a National Award-winning director, left films to become a farmer. 

The director made a smashing debut in Bollywood and his film won National Award too. His brother is a superstar in Bollywood who has given a number of blockbusters. He is none other than, Mansoor Khan. 

Son of filmmaker Nasir Hussain, Mansoor Khan attended IIT Bombay, Cornell University, and MIT before making his foray into Hindi cinema. He made his Bollywood debut with the super-hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988, for which Khan received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. 

Later, 4 years after tasting success, he made a comeback with the film with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander in 1992. His last two films Akele Hum Akele Tum in 1995 and Josh in 2000 were moderately successful. The filmmaker then made a comeback in 2008 as a producer and collaborated with his brother Aamir Khan for his nephew Imran Khan’s film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. 

Mansoor Khan left his Bollywood lifestyle for idyllic pastoral life in Coonoor on his Acres Wild farm, nestled in Coonoor in the Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu, situated at 6,000 ft above sea level and 20 km away from famous Ooty. The filmmaker grows vegetables and fruits, and is engaged in farming and making their own cheese at The Acres Wild farm, which is a 22-acre family-run property belonging to the director. 

Mansoor Khan talked about leaving the film industry and choosing to be a farmer and told FirstPost, “I will tell you. I was never meant to be a filmmaker. (Laughs) Let us be the judge of that. No, seriously, that was always my plan. To do what I am doing with my life right now. I had planned it that way. When I was in the US studying in 1979 my plan was that when I return to India I won’t stay in Mumbai. I was always an out-of-the-city guy.” 

Talking about his children, Mansoor said, “Well, they are no longer children (laughs). They are working in Mumbai. My daughter Zayn is an actor. She was in Mrs Serial Killer. She got noticed in that. My son Pablo is a musician. He plays the guitar and drums, and he composes music. Right now he is working in Aamir’s production house. My daughter has found her calling but my son is still searching for his true vocation. But he recently discovered that he loved film editing when he sat with director Advait Chandan on Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha.” 

Meanwhile, Mansoor Khan is the brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The actor was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha which failed to perform well at the box office and is now set to make a return to films with his new film Sitaare Zameen Par. Talking about his new film, Aamir said, “I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is "Sitare Zameen Par". You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is "Sitare Zameen Par" because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry this one will entertain you. But the theme is the same that"s why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, but we all also have something special,  so we are taking forward this theme but this time the character of the special child Ishaan in that film, my character helps that character in Taare Zameen Par, In Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues they help me. It's the opposite.”

Read 'Aamir kitna overacting kiya': Mansoor Khan reveals SS Rajamouli's reaction to actor's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian-origin billionaire surpassed Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella to become richest Indian professional manager

This co-star of Salman Khan belongs to royal family, was paid 5 times more than him, made him ‘unemployed’ for six month

Google passkeys to now be offered as default option for all users

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to be conferred with Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at IFFI

US President Joe Biden confirms having 'pictures of terrorists beheading children'; assures Jewish community, warns Iran

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE