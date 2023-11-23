This actor sold insurance door-to-door, was rejected for looks, scary voice, became Bollywood's iconic villain, he is...

This Bollywood actor who later became an iconic villain, once used to sell insurance from door to door, was rejected for his looks and scary voice.

From Rajinikanth to Amitabh Bachchan, many superstars did odd jobs before they entered the film industry and ruled over the hearts of the audience. The child in the photo is another superstar who became popular by doing villainous roles

The actor we are talking about used to go from door-to-door selling insurance policies to the people. He faced rejection because of his ‘harsh’ face and ‘scary’ voice at the tender age of 21 and still didn’t give up and debuted at 40. He is none other than Amrish Puri.

Amrish Puri came to Mumbai with a dream to become an actor at the age of 21. However, in his first screen test, the actor was rejected due to his harsh face and scary voice. He then got a job in the Employees' State Insurance Corporation. However, he didn't give up on his dream to be an actor.

He used to go from door to door selling life insurance to people. While selling insurance, Puri also ventured into theatre which later led him to work in TV and eventually films. He made a memorable debut at the age of 40 in the 1970 film Prem Pujari where he played the character of a henchman.

His first break as the main villain came in 1980 in the film Hum Paanch. His performance was well-appreciated by the audience and then he became one of the most successful villains after his various villainous roles like Mogambo in Mr. India, Jagavar in Vidhaata, Thakral in Meri Jung, Bhujang in Tridev, Balwant Rai in Ghayal, Barrister Chadda in Damini and Thakur Durjan Singh in Karan Arjun and more.

Well not only this, the actor also featured in Stephen Spielberg’s movie Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom and played the villain, Mola Ram. The film also starred Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw. After the film, Spielberg wrote a letter to Amrish Puri and called him the greatest villain. He wrote in his letter, “Mr Amrish Puri will always be the greatest villain in the world and nothing can change that."

From the millennials to Gen Z, everyone knows him as the greatest villain in Bollywood. He featured in over 450 films from 1967 to 2005. The actor was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer, and had undergone brain surgery for his condition. However, he couldn’t survive and breathed his last on January 12, 2005.

Read Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...