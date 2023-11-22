Headlines

Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...

Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

'Such a useless husband': Vicky Jain brutally trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand in Bigg Boss 17

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Fruits, medicines delivered to trapped workers via 6-inch pipeline

Manipur violence: What's the real cause of ethnic violence in the Northeastern state?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...

Viral video: Huge python vs big Komodo dragon ‘dreadful fight', watch here

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Meet Becky Cummins, stunning wife of Australian skipper

Check out new cricket rules introduced by ICC

5 blockbusters Rajinikanth rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...

Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

'Such a useless husband': Vicky Jain brutally trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand in Bigg Boss 17

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...

The actor initially signed for Mogambo was replaced, but Ani Kapoor wanted Amrish Puri to play this role. Interestingly, these two actors are now best friends.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Whenever we mention popular baddies of Bollywood, the late Amrish Puri, and his iconic character Mogambo instantly come to our mind. Legendary actor Amrish Puri immortalised evil Mogambo on the big screen with his powerful performance in Mr India (1987). Shekhar Kapur-directed Mr India not only was blockbuster at the box office, but the characters of the movie have also earned a cult following.

Who doesn't remember, Amrish's iconic voice saying, "Mogambo khush hua". It seems like the late iconic actor was destined to play the role, as he wasn't the original choice for the character. Yes, Amrish Puri wasn't the original choice for Mogambo, but another popular actor was signed to play the evil mastermind. 

Mogambo was originally offered to...

Anupam Kher. Yes, the veteran actor was signed to play Mogambo in Mr India, but he was replaced. Interestingly, Anupam was replaced by the actor's best friend, Anil Kapoor. Back in 2018, Anupam made this sensational reveal on his show, The Anupam Kher Show. 

While hosting, Anil Kapoor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, and his nephew, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam revealed that he was signed to play the antagonist in Mr India, but Anil was responsible for replacing him. Anupam said, "Aaplog jaante hain ki Mr. India mein Mogambo ka role main karna waala tha? Aur mujhe nikalwaane mein kiska bada haath tha? Anil Kapoor sahab ka! Frustration mein main Javed (Akhtar) saahab se milne gaya aur unhone kaha ki wo role Amrish Puri ji kar rahe hain, aur mujhe sunke bada dukh hua. 

He continued, "Iske baad main aur Anil bahut aache dost ban gaye, aur chaar-paanch saal pehle, mujhe bolte hain, tereko pata hai kisne nikala tha? Maine poocha kisne? To bolte hain, maine! Kitna accha kaam kiya na..maine puccha kya accha kaam kiya? To kehta hai dekh kitna accha kaam kiya role kiya Amrish Puri sahab ne!" Mr India also stars late Sridevi and late Satish Kaushik.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Buy Protein Shakers Under Rs 1,000

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to start shoot for Siddharth Anand's directorial King from this month

Who are Houthis, group behind hijacking India-bound cargo ship with 25 crew members? Know Hamas connection

Meet man who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS to become...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE