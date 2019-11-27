'The Body' song 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded': Emraan Hashmi's recreated track has same charm with a Rishi Kapoor twist

On Tuesday, Emraan Hashmi teased that he will be unveiling the new song from The Body which is a recreation of his own chartbuster 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja' from the film Aksar. The actor wrote on his social media pages, "Ek baar nahi,baar baar!#JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded Song Out Tomorrow!". Titled 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded', the song is out and it is definitely up to the mark all thanks to the same charm which Emraan had throughout the years.

The video starts with Scarlet Mellish Wilson showing her amazing dancing prowess by shaking her leg on the song. But Emraan can't take his eyes off of Natasha Stankovic. The hook step is more or less same and is sung by Himesh Reshammiya himself. Emraan, the ultimate ladies man shows his sizzling chemistry with Natasha but he is interrupted by Rishi Kapoor, who plays the role of an investigating officer in the film.

Check out the video below:

For 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded', the music is composed Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics are penned by Sameer.

Emraan shared about the song on his Instagram page with the caption stating, "13 years later. #jhalakdikhlajareloaded #thebody"

Talking about The Body, the film is directed by Jeethu Joseph his Bollywood debut. Along with Rishi Ji and Emraan, the thriller film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. The film is set to hit the screens on December 13, 2019.

The Body is the remake of Spanish crime thriller film directed by Oriol Paulo which released in the year 2012.