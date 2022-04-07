Sussanne Khan drops video featuring boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad

That rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni recently partied together in Goa is no secret. On Wednesday, Sussanne Khan, who designed a new restaurant in the tourist destination, took to her Instagram handle to drop a new video thanking her 'village of the best hearts' for making her dream come true. The video had several images of Sussanne with Arslan as well as her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad.

"The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead P.S Let’s make this the best Life possible. @vedro.goa has arrived. #Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy," Sussane Khan captioned the post.

On Tuesday, several pictures started doing the rounds on social media in which Hrithik and Sussanne were seen having a gala time with their new partners Saba and Arslan, respectively.

Actor Pooja Bedi shared pictures from the get-together, which also saw Sussanne's siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor.

Hrithik was seen dressed in a black T-shirt while Saba looked radiant in a beautiful pink outfit. Sussanne donned a black dress and Arslan opted for a beachy shirt.

Later, Hrithik and Saba were snapped walking hand-in-hand as they arrived in Mumbai on Tueaday. Within hours, Sussanne and Arslan too were snapped together at the airport.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rumours of Hrithik dating actor and singer Saba sparked a few months ago when they were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant, hand-in-hand. On the other hand, Sussanne's rumoured relationship with Arslan has been speculated for a little while longer. Arslan, also an actor, is Aly Goni's cousin.

(With input from ANI)