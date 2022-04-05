Headlines

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

WhatsApp may soon protect your account by using email address, feature under works

5 cricket teams owned by Mukesh Ambani

Skin health: 9 Indian herbs and spices with natural anti-aging properties

Dental health: 5 ways to prevent tooth decay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Arjun Kapoor takes time off to rejuvenate at medical health resort in Austria, shares glimpses of time there

Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad snapped hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport, video goes VIRAL

Hrithik Roshan was seen holding Saba Azad's hands at Mumbai airport.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines these days, they are often spotted together handing out with each other. They have been giving hints about their relationship to their fans on social media, as they often comment on each other pictures on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan was seen holding Saba Azad's hands at Mumbai airport. The video is now going viral on social media. Netizens have been reacting to the post, some of them are trolling the couple because of their age gaps, while others are calling them 'cute.'

This isn't the first time, Hrithik gave hints about their relationship. Earlier, Saba had shared a video of her gearing up for her next performance for the Madboy/Mink concert at Pune. Saba recorded her 'sound check' moment, and it earned Hrithik's attention. The Krrish actor also shared her video on his Instagram stories, and supported her saying, "Kill it you insanely amazing women... wish I was there for this one." Well, even Saba saw the actor's story and she reshared his story and called him 'mine' by saying, "Wish you was here too my cute @hrithikroshan" This conversation hints that the actors might be more than just 'good friends.' 

On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen with Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha Hindi remake, and he will also be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Saba Azad was recently seen in the science-based web series 'Rocket Boys', based on the life of the great Indian scientists Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, whose roles have been played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Saba portrays Homi Bhabha's love interest Parwana Irani in the critically acclaimed SonyLIV show. 

