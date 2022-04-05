Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad snapped hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport, video goes VIRAL

Hrithik Roshan was seen holding Saba Azad's hands at Mumbai airport.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines these days, they are often spotted together handing out with each other. They have been giving hints about their relationship to their fans on social media, as they often comment on each other pictures on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan was seen holding Saba Azad's hands at Mumbai airport. The video is now going viral on social media. Netizens have been reacting to the post, some of them are trolling the couple because of their age gaps, while others are calling them 'cute.'

Take a look:

This isn't the first time, Hrithik gave hints about their relationship. Earlier, Saba had shared a video of her gearing up for her next performance for the Madboy/Mink concert at Pune. Saba recorded her 'sound check' moment, and it earned Hrithik's attention. The Krrish actor also shared her video on his Instagram stories, and supported her saying, "Kill it you insanely amazing women... wish I was there for this one." Well, even Saba saw the actor's story and she reshared his story and called him 'mine' by saying, "Wish you was here too my cute @hrithikroshan" This conversation hints that the actors might be more than just 'good friends.'

On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen with Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha Hindi remake, and he will also be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Saba Azad was recently seen in the science-based web series 'Rocket Boys', based on the life of the great Indian scientists Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, whose roles have been played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Saba portrays Homi Bhabha's love interest Parwana Irani in the critically acclaimed SonyLIV show.