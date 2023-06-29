Sharman Joshi says OTT fuels him to work harder, hopes to create space for himself | Exclusive

A photo of Sharman Joshi

Actor Sharman Joshi is among the league of actors who are enjoying the revolution of OTT. Sharman's recent-released series Kafas (styled as #Kafas) has garnered a positive response, and it has created impressed the audience. Sharman joins DNA to share his take on the OTT revolution, and how it has pushed him to look upon exploring the actor within him.

Sharing his views on the response for Kafas, Sharman says, "Right now, we are been showered with love. We are absolutely loving, we are shining in its glory. When the audience appreciates and accepts your work, the entire journey is worth it. Such a response also fuels me to work for many more years, with many such projects." Joshi further adds, "This has given me a lot of energy, and a lot of strength to carry forward, and try and be part of such wonderful projects in the future as well.

In the series, Sharman and Mona Singh play the characters of a middle-class, mid-age couple, Raghav Vashisht and Seema Vashisht who are bound to stay silent about the sexual assault of their son, Sunny Vashisht (Mikhail Gandhi), as they have taken money from the team of the sexual predator, actor Vikram Bajaj (Vivan Bhatena).

Sharman believes that the OTT has revolutionised story-telling and it has broken several stereotypes such as the 'conventional lead pair'. The actor says that he is excited about the phase of OTT and asserts, "Danny DeVito, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman, all of them are superstars of Hollywood, and none of them 6'ft 2 inches tall, or are muscular-having 6-pack abs. Umeed karta yeh daur yaha (Bollywood) par bhi shuru hoga. Aur uss daur mein, mujhe bhi meri jagah milegi (I hope this trend starts here as well, and I might fit in)." The Rang De Basanti actor adds that his dream of playing out-of-the-league characters is now possible to achieve due to the emergence of an extended story-telling platform. Kafas is currently steaming on Sony Liv.