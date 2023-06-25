Sharman Joshi opens up on casting couch in Bollywood: 'There are many youngsters who are comfortable with it'

Sharman Joshi/Instagram

Sharman Joshi's recent web series Kafas premiered on SonyLIV this Friday, June 23. He and his 3 Idiots co-star Mona Singh play the parents of a child artiste sexually abused by a star actor in the social drama, adapted from the 2019 British miniseries Dark Money.

In a recent interview, Joshi talked about the existence of a casting couch in the entertainment industry as he told Hindustan Times, "I don't have my doubts about the possibilities of casting couch. There are many youngsters who don't want to go down that part and there are many who are comfortable with it."

In Kafas, Sharman and Mona take the hush money, instead of taking any action against the abuser. When the Rang De Basanti actor was asked how tough it is to take action against a huge celebrity in a real-life situation, he responded, "It is as difficult as it has been shown in the show. It's a David versus Goliath kind of a fight. It is very, very tough to pick someone up who is very powerful and rich. It becomes a very, very undaunting task in terms of expenses, in terms of emotional strength."

Sharman Joshi played Laxman in the 2006 comedy Golmaal: Fun Unlimited but hasn't been seen in its next three installments namely Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017). The actor expressed his wish to return to the Golmaal franchise as he told the portal, "I will want to be a part of the next installment whenever it is made."



Coming back to Kafas, Also starring Preeti Jhangiani, Vivan Bhatena, Zarina Wahab, Mona Wasu, Mikhail Gandhi, and Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat among others, the six-episodic series is created by Subhash Kapoor, directed by Sahil Sangha, and produced by Applause Entertainment.



READ | Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch