Shahid Kapoor explains his 'South Indian audience don't accept Hindi films' remark: 'There should be no boundaries'

Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor was most recently seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy, which premiered on JioCinema on June 9. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Bharat fame, also features Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rajiv Khandelwal, Ronit Bose Roy, and Ankur Bhatia in prominent roles.

In order to promote his latest release, Shahid followed the Shah Rukh Khan route and did an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Friday, June 16, when he posted, "How about a BLOODY qna sess with DADDY". During the session, one of his fans asked him about his recent remark in which he urged South Indian audiences to accept Hindi films wholeheartedly.

"Sir you said South Indian audience don't watch Hindi films? Why? You have such thinking we love to watch every movie if it is good. We love movies sir", wrote the Twitter user, to which the Jab We Met actor replied, "Of course I love South Indian films myself. Especially during the lockdown watched so many. Idea is cinema is universal now more than ever. So there should be no boundaries in Indian art and artists. And thank you I love you all very much."

Earlier, while talking to Bollywood Spy, Kapoor had said in Hindi, "There should be no division. Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada audience should also accept Hindi cinema the way the Hindi audience has wholeheartedly accepted South Indian films. They should also have a big heart."

Of course I love South Indian films myself. Especially during the lockdown watched so many. Idea is cinema is universal now more that ever. So there should be no boundaries in indian art and artists. And thank you I love you all very much. https://t.co/oXFlDPZuzX — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 16, 2023

Talking about Bloddy Daddy, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. It is an official remake of the 2011 French action-thriller Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), which was remade in Tamil in 2015 as Thoongaa Vanam (Sleepless Forest) starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role.



READ | When Shahid Kapoor said he would not like to delete memories of his exes Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra