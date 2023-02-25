When Shahid Kapoor said he would not like to delete memories of his exes Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

Shahid Kapoor/File photo

After starting his career as a background dancer in Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai, Shahid Kapoor has emerged as one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who has delivered incredible performances in films like Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and Kaminey, celebrates his 42nd birthday on Saturday, February 25.

On his special day, we take a look back at when Shahid talked about his exes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas during his appearance in Koffee With Karan Season 6. Shahid has been one of the few celebrities who has graced Karan Johar's Koffee couch each season. In January 2019, he came to the sixth season of the popular talk show with his brother Ishaan Khatter.

During the rapid-fire session, the filmmaker and host Karan Johar asked him, "If you were given the power to permanently delete memories related to one of your exes, whose memory would you choose to delete more, Kareena's or Priyanka's?", the actor gave a very mature answer and replied, "See, Kareena's is longer, and Priyanka's is shorter. I think I am the man I am because of all the experiences that I've had so I wouldn't want to delete any memories. It's taught me a lot."

In the same rapid-fire, when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked him to pick the more talented actress out of the two, the actor said, "I think the more talented actor is Kareena. I think the more hardworking and committed actor is Priyanka."

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015, and are proud parents of two little munchkins, a six-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor, who was born on August 26 in 2016, and a four-year-old son Zain Kapoor, who celebrates his birthday on September 5.



