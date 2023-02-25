Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

When Shahid Kapoor said he would not like to delete memories of his exes Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

Shahid Kapoor talked about his exes Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 6 in 2019.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

When Shahid Kapoor said he would not like to delete memories of his exes Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra
Shahid Kapoor/File photo

After starting his career as a background dancer in Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai, Shahid Kapoor has emerged as one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who has delivered incredible performances in films like Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and Kaminey, celebrates his 42nd birthday on Saturday, February 25.

On his special day, we take a look back at when Shahid talked about his exes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas during his appearance in Koffee With Karan Season 6. Shahid has been one of the few celebrities who has graced Karan Johar's Koffee couch each season. In January 2019, he came to the sixth season of the popular talk show with his brother Ishaan Khatter. 

During the rapid-fire session, the filmmaker and host Karan Johar asked him, "If you were given the power to permanently delete memories related to one of your exes, whose memory would you choose to delete more, Kareena's or Priyanka's?", the actor gave a very mature answer and replied, "See, Kareena's is longer, and Priyanka's is shorter. I think I am the man I am because of all the experiences that I've had so I wouldn't want to delete any memories. It's taught me a lot."

In the same rapid-fire, when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked him to pick the more talented actress out of the two, the actor said, "I think the more talented actor is Kareena. I think the more hardworking and committed actor is Priyanka."

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015, and are proud parents of two little munchkins, a six-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor, who was born on August 26 in 2016, and a four-year-old son Zain Kapoor, who celebrates his birthday on September 5.

READ | Shahid Kapoor's Farzi secures top spot globally among Prime Video shows, Mira Rajput says 'you deserve the world'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 616 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.