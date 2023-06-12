Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply to Twitter user asking if Gauri Khan makes him work at home will leave you in splits

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan held an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter on Monday, June 12, in which he gave hilarious answers to the questions asked by his fans and followers on the micro-blogging platform. The superstar usually keeps these sessions for 15 minutes, but he mostly goes over time while interacting with his fans.

One of his fans wondered why SRK always allots 15 minutes to #AskSRK and asked, "Yeh hamesha aapke paas bas 15 min hi kyu hote hain, bhabhiji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya (Why do you always have only 15 minutes, does your wife make you do the housework)?".

The superstar shot back at him with a hilarious reply as he wrote, "Beta apna kahaan(i) humein na suna… jaa ghar ki safaai kar (Son don't tell me your own story, go clean the house)". His fans loved his sense of humour as one of them replied, "Roasted in seconds", while another commented, "SRK’s sense of humour >>> anyone in Indian film industry".

Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!! https://t.co/IW6p6XakMI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, after headlining the Rs 1000 crore blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year, the actor will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan. The film, whose release has now been postponed to September 7, features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of illegal immigration referred to as the 'Donkey Route', it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and will arrive in theaters as a Christmas gift on December 22.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan joins his fans outside Mannat for this Guinness World Record as they celebrate Pathaan world TV premiere