Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan joins his fans outside Mannat for this Guinness World Record as they celebrate Pathaan world TV premiere

Shah Rukh Khan and his diehard fans created a unique Guinness World Record on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming world Television Premiere of Pathaan on Star Gold.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan joins his fans outside Mannat for this Guinness World Record as they celebrate Pathaan world TV premiere
Shah Rukh Khan and his fans/Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed entertainer Pathaan is all set to have its world television premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, June 18, at 8 PM. To celebrate the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan joined his hundreds of fans outside the actor's palatial home Mannat and created a unique Guinness World Record.

The superstar himself and around 300 of his fans did his signature pose outside Mannat on Saturday and made the Guinness World Record of "The most people performing the Shah Rukh Khan pose simultaneously was achieved by Star Gold (India) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on 10 June 2023."

SRK3

SRK1

SRK2
(All images: Viral Bhayani)

A spokesperson was quoted telling ETimes, "We are thrilled to have achieved this remarkable Guinness World Record. The ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan, recognised for their fervour globally, have responded with overwhelming enthusiasm to our announcement of the World TV premiere of Pathaan on Sunday, June 18, 8 PM (IST) on Star Gold. Anticipating the premiere of this monumental movie, they were eager to contribute to something memorable."

"Today's achievement signifies more than just a record. It symbolises the unity of Shah Rukh Khan's fans and their collective passion. As holders of this Guinness World Record, not just us at Star Gold, but every Shah Rukh Khan fan worldwide can take immense pride in this accomplishment. We are honoured to have offered a a stage between Shah Rukh Khan and his admirers to come together", he concluded.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film earned over Rs 1000 crore gross at the box office worldwide and is among the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. It is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War.

READ | Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 35 Junior Engineer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.