Shah Rukh Khan joins his fans outside Mannat for this Guinness World Record as they celebrate Pathaan world TV premiere

Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed entertainer Pathaan is all set to have its world television premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, June 18, at 8 PM. To celebrate the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan joined his hundreds of fans outside the actor's palatial home Mannat and created a unique Guinness World Record.

The superstar himself and around 300 of his fans did his signature pose outside Mannat on Saturday and made the Guinness World Record of "The most people performing the Shah Rukh Khan pose simultaneously was achieved by Star Gold (India) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on 10 June 2023."













A spokesperson was quoted telling ETimes, "We are thrilled to have achieved this remarkable Guinness World Record. The ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan, recognised for their fervour globally, have responded with overwhelming enthusiasm to our announcement of the World TV premiere of Pathaan on Sunday, June 18, 8 PM (IST) on Star Gold. Anticipating the premiere of this monumental movie, they were eager to contribute to something memorable."

"Today's achievement signifies more than just a record. It symbolises the unity of Shah Rukh Khan's fans and their collective passion. As holders of this Guinness World Record, not just us at Star Gold, but every Shah Rukh Khan fan worldwide can take immense pride in this accomplishment. We are honoured to have offered a a stage between Shah Rukh Khan and his admirers to come together", he concluded.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film earned over Rs 1000 crore gross at the box office worldwide and is among the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. It is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War.



