Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet as he fulfils 60-year-old terminal cancer patient's last wish: 'King of hearts'

Shah Rukh Khan's fans believe that the superstar is not just the king of romance, but he is the king of hearts as well. And the generous, charming actor proved them right when he fulfilled the last wish of a 60-year-old terminal cancer patient named Shivani Chakraborty from Kolkata.

A few days ago, Shivani's daughter Priya Chakraborty shared a video featuring herself and her mother on social media in which she talked about her mother's last wish to meet Shah Rukh and requested the netizens to help her for the same. The clip soon went viral and was shared by multiple fan clubs of the actor.

Shah Rukh fulfilled the veteran lady's last wish as he spoke to her over a video call on Monday, May 22, night for over 30 minutes. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor even said that he would meet her on visiting the City of Joy and even promised to provide her with financial help and come to her daughter Priya's wedding. The superstar even requested Shivani to cook fish curry for him without bones.

The photo of SRK talking with Shivani Chakraborty over the video call is now being shared by the actor's fans on social media. One of his fans called him, "King of Hearts", while the other wrote, "He is the humblest star on Earth for a reason". "He is truly something special, who does this for a complete stranger? Only a saint, a man with a heart of gold', read another comment.

Remember Shivani that 60yrs Old Last Stage Cancer Patient from Kolkata Her Last Wish Was to Meet @iamsrk Sir?



Her Wish Got Fulfilled Last Night, Today SRK Sir Called her Talked almost 30 Minutes, He is The Humblest Star on Earth for a Reason,

Meanwhile, on the work front, after headlining the Rs 1000 crore blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year, the actor will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan. The film, whose release has now been postponed to September 7, features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of illegal immigration referred to as the 'Donkey Route', it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and will arrive in theaters as a Christmas gift on December 22.



