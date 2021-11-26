Shaheen Bhatt shares adorable appreciation post for sister Alia Bhatt, check it out here

Sisterhood is bliss and the bond that B'town's sisters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share is evident through their 'sibling love' dedicated social media posts.

On Thursday, Shaheen shared a special appreciation post for her darling sister-actor Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story. She shared a beautiful snap of the 'Raazi' actor which shows her sitting on a chair at a beach. Alia can be seen wearing a lime green top paired with jeans. A breeze blows the 28-year-old actor's hair as she flashes her million-dollar smile while posing for the lens. Shaheen captioned the snap as, "Just an Alia appreciation post".

This is not the first time that Shaheen has featured Alia in her social media post. The sisters often express their love for each other by sharing adorable pictures and videos with each other on their digital platforms.

Soon after Shaheen shared the adorable appreciation post for her sister, Alia reshared it on her Instagram Stories and added an emotional emoji as a caption.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and their mom Soni Razdan were seen posing with the Kapoor family, which Alia is soon going to be officially a part of.

The Kapoor family had come together to celebrate actor and Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's 31st birthday on Thursday, November 25. Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members were seen in attendance at the celebrations.

Take a look at the photo here:

On the film front, Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht'.