Shah Rukh Khan strikes his signature pose at World Governments Summit, is only Indian apart from PM Modi at global event

Shah Rukh Khan was the main guest in the interactive session titled 'The Making of a Star: A Conversation with Shah Rukh Khan'. Several of his videos and pictures from the Dubai event are now going viral on social media.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 04:58 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan attended the prestigious event World Goverments Summit 2024 in Dubai on its third day on Wednesday, February 14. The Bollywood superstar is the only Indian apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, which is being attended by world leaders from across the globe.

The actor was the main guest in the interactive session titled 'The Making of a Star: A Conversation with Shah Rukh Khan' as he spoke about his Bollywood journey in the past 33 years, revealed why he hasn't done a Hollywood film till yet, and shared that he would love to play the iconic spy James Bond in his conversation with the CNN journalist and anchor Richard Quest.

Shah Rukh also striked his signature pose with his arms wide open at the event and received a thunderous response from the audiences. The official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of World Governments Summit shared some photos of the actor speaking at the event. Fans thronged to the comments section and shared their love for King Khan in the comments section. While one of them wrote, "SRK is Pride of India", another called him "World's biggest superstar."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh made a massive comeback last year after 2018. His first release was the soy thriller Pathaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial went on to earn Rs 1050 crore at the worldwide box office. He broke that record with Jawan, his second release of the year. Directed by Atlee, the masala actioner also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and minted Rs 1150 crore globally. His third release was Rajkumar Hirani's social drama Dunki. Also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, the film earned Rs 470 crore at the global box office.

READ | DNA Verified: Shah Rukh Khan denies reports of his role in release of India's naval officers from Qatar

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

