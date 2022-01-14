Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam poses with Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi - See UNSEEN photo

AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan's kid, is close with Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi. A priceless photograph from one of their outings has also made its way onto the internet. SRK's manager shared this sweet memory on Instagram while wishing Kaajal Anand nicknamed Putlu, a family friend, a happy birthday.

With the picture, Pooja wished Kaajal a happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday Putlu, lots of love." Kaajal appeared to be sitting in a chair with the kids heaped on top of her. Everyone smiled broadly as they gazed at the camera.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, an interior designer, have three children together. Son Aryan Khan is the oldest, while daughter Suhana Khan is the middle child. AbRam, who is eight years old and was born through surrogacy, is the youngest.

Shah Rukh was most recently seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’. Aanand L Rai directed the film, which stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He'll next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. No one from the team has, however, verified the project.

In 2018, Karan Johar's twins were also born via surrogacy. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, his next film, is currently in the works. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt feature in the flick. The film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.