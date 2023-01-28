Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on why he did no interviews for promoting Pathaan, says 'maine socha sher...'

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/File photo

The production house Yash Raj Films opted for a unique promotional strategy for Pathaan as none of the leading stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham were seen giving interviews to the media, and neither they appeared on any reality show.

During his #AskSRK session on Twitter on Saturday, January 28, Shah Rukh finally revealed the reason why he gave no interviews for the promotions when one of the users said that Pathaan is roaring at the box office despite having no domestic promotion and pre-release interaction.

Quote-tweeting him, the superstar wrote, "Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan (I thought the lions don't do any interviews hence I would also not do the same. Just come to the jungle and watch)".

Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan https://t.co/ORPf0LkKh9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

It seems that Shah Rukh Khan promoted Pathaan through his #AskSRK sessions on Twitter which he did regularly in the run-up to the film's release and continues to do so even after Pathaan has grossed more than Rs 300 crore at the global box office and over Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office.

In the last year, several Hindi films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan among others were derailed as instead of the film, the focus was shifted to controversies around the stars and the #BoycottBollywood trend. But Yash Raj Films bypassed that by not doing any interviews, and by not responding to any boycott calls.

Besharam Rang, the first song released from Pathaan, caused a major uproar as Deepika's saffron-coloured bikini was linked to the communal undertones. Still, the makers and the stars didn't react to such controversies and went ahead with the film's worldwide release on January 25.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply to fan saying he can't compete with Salman Khan at box office wins the internet