Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Pathaan's record-breaking box office collections: 'Numbers toh phone ke hote hain...'

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/File photo

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan has become a juggernaut at the box office setting new benchmarks on each of the three days of its theatrical release since January 25. Also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner is on course to become one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

On Saturday, January 28, Shah Rukh held an #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle to acknowledge the love that the film has been receiving. "I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that’s possible….and keep the questions ZINDA!!!", he wrote.

During the session, one of his fans asked his reaction to the film's record-breaking box office collections as he tweeted, "Sir @iamsrk #PathaanMovie ke collection ko dekh kr kaisa mehsoos ho raha aapko? #AskSRK (How are you feeling after seeing the collections of Pathaan?)".

Quote-tweeting him, the superstar wrote, "Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain....hum toh khushi ginte hain (Brother phones have numbers...we count happiness)". His reply won the hearts of the netizens calling SRK 'king' and 'classic'. One of his fans even wrote, "The wittiest answer for the those obsessed with victories based solely on numbers."

I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that’s possible….and keep the questions ZINDA!!! #Pathaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…#Pathaan https://t.co/PVchvoXFYm January 28, 2023

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan made a crucial cameo in the recently released film in his Tiger avatar. The film also had multiple references to Hrithik Roshan's Kabir character from War.

The next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with Emraan Hashmi playing the main antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in his Pathaan avatar in a cameo in the Maneesh Sharma directorial slated to release in cinemas on Diwali.



READ | Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film