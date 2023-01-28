Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam's reaction after watching Pathaan: 'It's all karma'

Shah Rukh Khan held an impromptu #AskSRK session on his Twitter on Saturday responding to the love he has been receiving for Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam's reaction after watching Pathaan: 'It's all karma'
Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan is currently celebrating the success of Pathaan, which marks his comeback as the leading hero to the big screen after more than four years as his last theatrical release was Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018. The Siddharth Anand-directed actioner, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has already earned more than Rs 300 crore in the first three days of its release. 

As the audiences have shared their love for SRK in gargantuan numbers, it was time for the superstar to give them back as he began his impromptu #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle on Saturday, January 28, with the tweet that read, "I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that’s possible….and keep the questions ZINDA!!!".

When one of the Twitter users asked him about his youngest son AbRam's reaction after watching the film, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it." Well, it's indeed 'karma' for the Khan family after Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021 in a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai and spent three weeks in jail. He was cleared of all the charges in May last year by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan made a crucial cameo in the recently released film in his Tiger avatar. Seeing the two superstars on screen together has made audiences cheer and whistle in theatres.

READ | Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Government job vacancies for over 1300 posts, know details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.