AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam's reaction after watching Pathaan: 'It's all karma'

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan is currently celebrating the success of Pathaan, which marks his comeback as the leading hero to the big screen after more than four years as his last theatrical release was Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018. The Siddharth Anand-directed actioner, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has already earned more than Rs 300 crore in the first three days of its release.

As the audiences have shared their love for SRK in gargantuan numbers, it was time for the superstar to give them back as he began his impromptu #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle on Saturday, January 28, with the tweet that read, "I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that’s possible….and keep the questions ZINDA!!!".

I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that’s possible….and keep the questions ZINDA!!! #Pathaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

When one of the Twitter users asked him about his youngest son AbRam's reaction after watching the film, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it." Well, it's indeed 'karma' for the Khan family after Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021 in a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai and spent three weeks in jail. He was cleared of all the charges in May last year by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it. https://t.co/kIG6InIpGa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan made a crucial cameo in the recently released film in his Tiger avatar. Seeing the two superstars on screen together has made audiences cheer and whistle in theatres.



