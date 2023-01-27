Search icon
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film

Spoilers ahead! Here are five bombastic moments from Pathaan that made the audiences cheer and whistle on the big screen.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 27, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner Pathaan has been creating havoc at the box office with gross worldwide collections of over Rs 200 crore within just two days of its theatrical release on January 25. For those who are still wondering what's the reason behind the mammoth success of Pathaan, the film is a true blue masala actioner and is the perfect set-up for the YRF Spy Universe. Here are the five 'seeti-maar' moments from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer that made audiences go crazy in theatres.

Warning: Spoilers ahead! So If you haven't seen Pathaan yet, it's better you read this after watching the film.

1. Shah Rukh Khan 'Zinda Hai'

Shah Rukh Khan 'Zinda Hai'
1/5

Shah Rukh Khan must thank Siddharth Anand for envisioning one of the greatest entry sequences in the actor's career. As SRK's titular character mouths his first words "Zinda Hai" in the film, it reminds us that the superstar is back to entertain us after more than four years. And he does so in his action-packed swag and style!

2. Pathaan vs Jim

Pathaan vs Jim
2/5

For the audiences to root for Pathaan, it was equally important to have an equally powerful villain. And John Abraham as Jim is the perfect antagonist for the film - suave, smart, and sexy. Pathaan and Jim face off each other in Dubai, Spain, Russia, and Afghanistan, and each of those sequences makes audiences cheer for the two stars.

3. Besharam Rang

Besharam Rang
3/5

As soon as Besharam Rang was launched in December, the song caused an uproar because Deepika's saffron-coloured bikini was linked to the communal undertones. People had even asked for its removal from the film. The makers stood their ground and now audiences are crazily dancing in theatres to the addictive track by Shilpa Rao and Vishal-Sheykhar.

4. Salman Khan's Tiger cameo

Salman Khan's Tiger cameo
4/5

It was no surprise that Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in Pathaan. However, what mattered was how the makers integrated the same into the plot. And, that cameo was indeed a masterstroke! The audience went berserk, erupted and whistled seeing Salman and Shah Rukh on-screen together with their amazing camaraderie.

5. The hilarious post-credit sequence

The hilarious post-credit sequence
5/5

Last but not the least, the post-credit sequence in the film is the smartest meta-moment in which Pathaan and Tiger are wondering who could replace them to save the nation. It's not just the two characters, but the two actors also talking to each other and realising that it's up to them only to save Bollywood. And the Karan-Arjun have indeed done that!

