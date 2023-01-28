Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply to fan saying he can't compete with Salman Khan at box office wins the internet

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan/Instagram

It is no surprise that Salman Khan makes a crucial cameo in his Tiger avatar in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan which was released in the theatres on January 25 and has earned over Rs 300 crore gross worldwide within just three days. The audience went berserk, erupted, and whistled seeing Salman and Shah Rukh on-screen together with their amazing camaraderie.

Sharing the love that Pathaan has received till now, SRK held an impromptu #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle on Saturday, January 28, in which the superstar answered fans' questions about various aspects of the film, including Salman's epic cameo, in his witty swag and style.

When one netizen wrote, "@iamsrk Sir, Pathaan toh hit ho gayi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paaoge box-office pe #AskSRK (Sir, Pathaan has become a huge-hit but you can't compete with Salman Khan at the box-office)", SRK's reply won the internet as he wrote, "Salman bhai is...woh kya kehte hain aaj kal...young log...haan...GOAT (greatest of all time) #Pathaan (Salman bhai is....what these young people call...GOAT)".

Another netizen wrote, "Sir train vale scene me Chaiyaa Chaiaya dance bhi kar dete Salman sir ke saath (Sir, you should have done the Chaiyya Chaiyya dance too with Salman sir in the train sequence)". Shah Rukh gave a hilarious reply to him that read, "Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya na....ab jaan loge bacche ki kya!!! (Brother we did whatever we could do...now do you want to kill us!!!).

"@iamsrk #AskSRK Amazing Mind-blowing Fantabulous Never Seen Before Avatar, Gaya Tha Tiger Ka Fan Banke Aaya Pathaan Ka Fan Banke (I went to watch the film as a Tiger fan but returned as a Tiger fan)", wrote another Twitter user. SRK replied to him, "Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai...bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan (Even I am Tiger's fan, just keep me also in your hearts with him)".

Shah Rukh Khan will now be seen with Salman Khan in the next film of YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali 2023. The Maneesh Sharma directorial stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist.



