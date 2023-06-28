Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming action thriller to be helmed by this director

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan who recently made a blockbuster comeback to the screens with the movie Pathaan, is reportedly all set to star in an upcoming untitled action thriller with his daughter Suhana Khan. Now, if reports are to be believed, Sujoy Ghosh will be directing the father-daughter’s first film together.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, talking about Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's first film together, a source told the portal, “Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet another film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director.”

Further talking about the collaboration and Marflix, the source added, “Siddharth Anand is known for action films and SRK is collaborating with the filmmaker to collaborate on creating big action blocks for the film. The idea is to come up with an uncompromised cinematic experience with the best resources.”

Sujoy Ghosh is best known for his films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and Badlaa among others. His upcoming film includes a segment in Lust Stories 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma and an Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, The yet-untitled action thriller will mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter will be making her Bollywood debut with the movie The Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie is set to release on Netflix in November. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee's Jawan wherein he will be sharing the screen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra. The actor has Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline.

