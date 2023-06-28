Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming action thriller to be helmed by this director

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's first movie together will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 07:51 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming action thriller to be helmed by this director
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan who recently made a blockbuster comeback to the screens with the movie Pathaan, is reportedly all set to star in an upcoming untitled action thriller with his daughter Suhana Khan. Now, if reports are to be believed, Sujoy Ghosh will be directing the father-daughter’s first film together. 

According to reports in Pinkvilla, talking about Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's first film together, a source told the portal, “Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet another film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director.”

Further talking about the collaboration and Marflix, the source added, “Siddharth Anand is known for action films and SRK is collaborating with the filmmaker to collaborate on creating big action blocks for the film. The idea is to come up with an uncompromised cinematic experience with the best resources.” 

Sujoy Ghosh is best known for his films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and Badlaa among others. His upcoming film includes a segment in Lust Stories 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma and an Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. 

Meanwhile, The yet-untitled action thriller will mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter will be making her Bollywood debut with the movie The Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie is set to release on Netflix in November. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee's Jawan wherein he will be sharing the screen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra. The actor has Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline. 

Read Shah Rukh Khan set to share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan after Dunki: Report

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Meet Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mitali Handa who grabbed attention at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement
Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Domino's Pizza Offers | Get up to 36% Off on Pizza's starting at just - ₹199/-
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.