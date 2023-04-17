Search icon
Suhana Khan shares adorable moment with brother AbRam Khan during MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match, video goes viral

During the MI vs KKR match at Wankhede in Mumbai, Suhana Khan silently also supported her elder brother Aryan Khan as she was dressed in a black t-shirt which is Aryan Khan's brand D'yavol's merchandise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 07:36 AM IST

Suhana Khan shares adorable moment with brother AbRam Khan during MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match, video goes viral
Suhana Khan-AbRam Khan

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of KKR, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan was present at the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Though KKR lost the match at Mumbai's home ground, netizens could not get enough of sighting Suhana Khan in the stands along with her little brother AbRam Khan. The video of Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan watching the match is going viral on social media. 

In the viral video, Suhana Khan can be seen protectively standing around her brother AbRam Khan and lovingly speaking to him. Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son could be seen in the stands, a bit worn out due to all the heat, however, cheered for KKR along with his big sis Suhana Khan. 

Here's the video

Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan share a cute bond. Their photos and videos go viral within minutes of sharing. 

Suhana Khan silently also supported her elder brother Aryan Khan as she was dressed in a black t-shirt which is Aryan Khan's brand D'yavol's merchandise. A few days back Shah Rukh Khan was also dressed in a black hoodie, part of Aryan Khan's brand D'yavol's merchandise.

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan become the face of the beauty brand Maybelline, and she dropped the first advertising video on her Instagram. 

In the event, Suhana opted for a smoking hot red pant-suit, she was looking beautiful when she expressed gratitude for coming aboard.

