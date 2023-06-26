Shah Rukh Khan set to share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan after Dunki: Report

Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan/File photo

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to his other two releases this year - Atlee's action thriller Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki. Now, as per the latest reports, the superstar has locked his next after Dunki and he will share screen space with none other than his daughter Suhana Khan in the upcoming film.

Also in the mix is Siddharth Anand, who directed the superstar earlier this year in Pathaan, which turned out to be the highest-grossing film in his career with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1050 crore. Anand will reportedly produce the film under his banner Marflix Pictures, whose first production is the upcoming actioner Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in the capacity of actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is now all set to work in multiple capacities in this yet-untitled film. The yet-untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The pre-production work has already begun, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors."

The yet-untitled film will also mark the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, whose first film The Archies will release on Netflix. "It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity", the source further added.

It is being reported that Suhana will headline the film and Shah Rukh's role in the film will be more of an extended appearance, similar to his character in the 2016 coming-of-age drama Dear Zindagi, which was led by Alia Bhatt. There hasn't been any update on the director and the rest of the cast yet.



