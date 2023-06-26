Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan gives cheeky reply to those discussing 'business of films', fans say 'sassiest man to walk our planet'

Shah Rukh Khan held an #AskSRK session on Sunday to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the release of his debut film Deewana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan gives cheeky reply to those discussing 'business of films', fans say 'sassiest man to walk our planet'
Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 years in the Hindi film industry on Sunday, June 25, as his debut film Deewana, a romantic drama co-starring Raj Kapoor and Divya Bharti and directed by Raj Kanwar, was released on the same date in 1992. To celebrate the occasion, the actor did an #AskSRK session on his Twitter.

"Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK??", the actor began his session with this tweet and gave hilarious responses to his fans and followers asking him their questions.

However, one of his answers caught the eyes of the netizens in which Shah Rukh seemed to take a dig at random people talking about the box office collections of Bollywood films. When a Twitter user asked him, "What’s your 'Back in my day, we…'? #AskSRK", the superstar replied, "Back in my day we didn’t discuss business of films without knowing anything about the business!!!".

SRK's reply went viral on social media with his ardent followers appreciating his sense of humour. One user wrote, "'Sassiest man to walk our planet", while another added, "This statement is spot on! While anyone can review a movie, the business of movies is much more complicated than it seems." "No samosa critic was hurt by this tweet", read another tweet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Atlee's pan-India actioner Jawan set to release worldwide on September 7. His third film of the year will be Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 22.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan to reportedly reunite with director of one of his biggest hits after nine years

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look
In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kharchi Puja 2023: Know significance and rituals of Tripura's 'Festival of 14 Gods'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.