Shah Rukh Khan gives cheeky reply to those discussing 'business of films', fans say 'sassiest man to walk our planet'

Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 years in the Hindi film industry on Sunday, June 25, as his debut film Deewana, a romantic drama co-starring Raj Kapoor and Divya Bharti and directed by Raj Kanwar, was released on the same date in 1992. To celebrate the occasion, the actor did an #AskSRK session on his Twitter.

"Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK??", the actor began his session with this tweet and gave hilarious responses to his fans and followers asking him their questions.

However, one of his answers caught the eyes of the netizens in which Shah Rukh seemed to take a dig at random people talking about the box office collections of Bollywood films. When a Twitter user asked him, "What’s your 'Back in my day, we…'? #AskSRK", the superstar replied, "Back in my day we didn’t discuss business of films without knowing anything about the business!!!".

SRK's reply went viral on social media with his ardent followers appreciating his sense of humour. One user wrote, "'Sassiest man to walk our planet", while another added, "This statement is spot on! While anyone can review a movie, the business of movies is much more complicated than it seems." "No samosa critic was hurt by this tweet", read another tweet.

Back in my day we didn’t discuss business of films without knowing anything about the business!!! https://t.co/27QVRQ9omh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Atlee's pan-India actioner Jawan set to release worldwide on September 7. His third film of the year will be Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 22.



