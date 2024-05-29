Twitter
'Enemy took my son and...': Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens emotional note on his second death anniversary

Sidhu Moosewala's mother shared a photo with him on her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 29, 2024, 05:30 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Enemy took my son and...': Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens emotional note on his second death anniversary
Sidhu Moosewala and his mother
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab, at the age of 28. Today, on his second death anniversary, his mother, Charan Kaur, shared a heartfelt tribute to her late son on social media.

Charan Kaur shared a photo with Sidhu Moosewala on her Instagram handle and wrote in Punjabi, "Dear son, today 730 days, 17532 hours, 1051902 minutes and 63115200 seconds have passed since you passed ghar di dehleez (threshold of the house)."

"The enemy took my son from my womb and made it so dark that after that I did not even hope for the sun to rise, but my son Guru Maharaj was aware of your thoughts and dreams, so my son, I was blessed with a son again. Son, I and your father, your little brother, will always maintain your presence in this world. Of course, I can't see you physically but I can feel you with my mind's eyes, which I have been doing for these two years. Today is a very difficult day, son," added Charan.

On the eve of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's death anniversary, his village in Punjab's Mansa district payed tributes to the beloved artist with statues, busts, and photographs. T-shirts and coffee mugs featuring his face are also available in local shops.

However, given the ongoing elections and soaring temperatures, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, announced a simple program. He requested that only villagers and family members attend the event.

Recently, parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab. "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap.

However, the Government is now troubling me asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with, then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR" Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

(With inputs from ANI)

