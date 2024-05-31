Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16500 in Flipkart sale after Rs 53499 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

In pics: PM Modi performs 'Surya Arghya' at Vivekananda Rock Memorial ahead of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Watch: First video of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash goes viral

Reliance Jio’s free data services forced companies to cut tariffs, that was unsustainable: Sunil Mittal

Meet Indian genius, son of constable, worked with IIT, NASA, then went missing, was found after years in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16500 in Flipkart sale after Rs 53499 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a CM, became his second wife by going against parents, her net worth is..

Banaras Hindu University: Cardiology Head Dr. Om Shankar Alleges Government Shielding Culprits

T20 World Cup winners list from 2007 to 2024

Cosmic imagery capture by NASA that you shouldn’t miss out on

Mesmerising images of galaxies captured by NASA telescopes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Banaras Hindu University: Cardiology Head Dr. Om Shankar Alleges Government Shielding Culprits

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a CM, became his second wife by going against parents, her net worth is..

Meet actor who made debut with Rekha, became Madhuri Dixit's driver, son was also tagged super flop, he is now..

Anjali breaks silence on viral video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing her on stage: ‘I have always…’

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16500 in Flipkart sale after Rs 53499 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 16,500 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 53,499 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 31, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16500 in Flipkart sale after Rs 53499 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 15
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at a lower price than Apple iPhone 14 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The Apple iPhone 15 is the cheapest and one of the most value for money models in Apple's flagship Apple iPhone 15 series. It is the hottest selling iPhone model right now. Apple iPhone 15 succeeds the Apple iPhone 14 which has been the most selling phone in the past few Flipkart sales. Launched last year, Apple iPhone 15 comes with several new features. At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage was priced at Rs 79,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 16,500 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 53,499 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

Although the Apple iPhone 15 gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 that was launched last year. Apple iPhone 15’s camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.

Apple iPhone 15 is currently listed at Rs 69,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7901 off and in addition to this, buyers can get Rs 3499 off on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 66,500. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 50,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 16,500. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 16,500 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 53,499 off. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule, format, venues, timing, livestreaming details and more

RudraM-II missile proves efficacy in DRDO evaluation

Meet Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's sister, Diya Mehta Jatia daughter of business tycoon, her father is...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

How much gold can you keep at home? Check limits, govt rules here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement