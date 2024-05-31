Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16500 in Flipkart sale after Rs 53499 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 16,500 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 53,499 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at a lower price than Apple iPhone 14 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The Apple iPhone 15 is the cheapest and one of the most value for money models in Apple's flagship Apple iPhone 15 series. It is the hottest selling iPhone model right now. Apple iPhone 15 succeeds the Apple iPhone 14 which has been the most selling phone in the past few Flipkart sales. Launched last year, Apple iPhone 15 comes with several new features. At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage was priced at Rs 79,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 16,500 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 53,499 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

Although the Apple iPhone 15 gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 that was launched last year. Apple iPhone 15’s camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.

Apple iPhone 15 is currently listed at Rs 69,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7901 off and in addition to this, buyers can get Rs 3499 off on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 66,500. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 50,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 16,500. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 16,500 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 53,499 off.