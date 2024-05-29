Viral video: Indian and Chinese troops face off in tug of war, watch who emerges victorious

Indian and Chinese troops deployed in Sudan for a United Nations Peacekeeping mission were seen engaging in a friendly game of tug of war, with Indian soldiers emerging victorious in a viral video shared on social media.

In an unexpected display of camaraderie, Indian and Chinese troops were seen engaging in a friendly game of Tug of War during their deployment in Sudan, Africa, as part of a United Nations Peacekeeping mission. A video capturing this lighthearted moment has taken social media by storm.

#WATCH | Indian troops won a Tug of War that took place between them and Chinese troops during deployment in Sudan, Africa under a UN Peacekeeping mission: Army officials



(Viral video confirmed by Indian Army officials) pic.twitter.com/EpnGKURPa3 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showcases the spirited efforts of both teams. Indian soldiers, cheered on by their supporters with chants of “India, India,” faced off against their Chinese counterparts, who received enthusiastic support from their own team. In a hard-fought contest, the Indian team emerged victorious as the first Chinese soldier was pulled across the central line, marking their win.

Army officials have confirmed the authenticity of the video, noting that it was filmed during a friendly match on Monday. This event is a part of the troops' routine activities under the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS), which was established by the UN Security Council under Resolution 1590 on March 24, 2005. The mission was formed in response to the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the government of Sudan and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement on January 9, 2005.

UNMIS is tasked with supporting the implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, aiding in humanitarian assistance, protecting and promoting human rights, and supporting the African Union Mission in Sudan.