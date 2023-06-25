Shah Rukh Khan to reportedly reunite with director of one of his biggest hits after nine years

Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan started 2023 with a bang as he made his comeback after four years with the action-packed entertainer Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial, also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, turned out to be the highest-grossing film in SRK's career with a gross worldwide collection of Rs 1050 crore, which is also the highest for any Indian film this year till now.

The actor is now awaiting the release of his next two films. The first one is Atlee's pan-India actioner Jawan set to release worldwide on September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami. His third film of the year will be Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 22 before the Christmas and New Year festive period.

Now, there is another good piece of news for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the actor is reportedly all set to reunite with Farah Khan after nine years since their last collaboration Happy New Year hit theatres in 2014. The heist comedy film is the third-highest-grossing film in SRK's career with global earnings of Rs 397 crore. The second highest-grossing Shah Rukh Khan film is Rohit Shetty's action comedy Chennai Express, which collected Rs 422 crore gross globally.

A source told Mid-Day that Farah's next film will star Shah Rukh and the actor will also produce the film under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. "Earlier, a studio was going to back it, and the idea of SRK headlining it was also being discussed. But now, there’s been a shift in the storyline that requires a different range of actors to do the movie. A preliminary agreement has been settled between Farah and the production house (Red Chillies). If all goes well, it will be announced later in the year and could kick off the shoot by the end of 2023", the source was quoted telling the portal.

Before Happy New Year, Shah Rukh Khan also led the first two films directed by Farah Khan, Main Hoon Na (2004) and Om Shanti Om (2007), both blockbusters. Farah's third directorial Tees Maar Khan (2010) which starred Akshay Kumar was a commercial failure. The audience has been waiting for the choreographer to announce her fifth film since 2014.



