Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan reacted to teaser of their daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies

The teaser of the much-awaited The Archies was unveiled at the annual Netflix event Tudum in Brazil in the wee hours of Sunday, June 18 (as per the Indian time). The Zoya Akhtar film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Sharing the teaser on his social media platforms, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "On Father’s Day, here’s wishing the best to my baby, all the babies, and Tiger Baby for #TheArchies!". Tiger Baby is Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production house under which they have bankrolled the film. Gauri Khan also shared the teaser on her Instagram and captioned it, "Super excited to watch #TheArchies @zoieakhtar style. All the best to the wonderful team!".

Khushi Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor also showed her happiness as she shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "This looks so exciting!!! I can't wait, what a fun world you guys have created, it's going to be magic! And my baby Khushi, I love you, can I bite your cheeks, I miss you". Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared the teaser and wrote, "Here comes The Archies. The cutest gang."





The film also stars Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda in prominent roles. Though the release date of the film hasn't been revealed yet, there has been a report stating that Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi's debut film The Archies will arrive on Netflix on November 24.

The Archies is the fifth full-length feature film by Zoya Akhtar after making box office hits and critically appreciated movies namely Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy. She has also directed shorts in Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories, and Ghost Stories.



