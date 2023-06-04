Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh asked for this much amount for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om

Javed Sheikh and Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om/Twitter

Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the double roles of Om Prakash Makhija/Om Kapoor aka OK and Shantipriya/Sandhya Bansal aka Sandy. The Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh played Rajesh Kapoor, Om Kapoor's father in the 2007 romantic reincarnation drama.

In a recent interview, Javed Sheikh revealed that he asked for only Rupee 1 to work in the Shah Rukh Khan film. Talking to Gloss Etc, the veteran actor said, "Their manager came to me, said they needed to sign the contract. I said, ‘yes’. ‘What will be your fee?’ I said I won't take any money. The thing is that firstly it's a matter of honour for me that I am playing Shah Rukh's father in his biggest film ever. India has so many actors. You choose anyone and they will be ready to take on this role. But Shah Rukh and Farah Khan choosing me is a thing of honour for me. That's why, because of Farah and Shah Rukh, I will not take any money."

"However, when he refused to budge from the policy, I asked for Rupee 1 as my fee for the film. You go and tell Shah Rukh I will take just one rupee. I'm not joking", he added and mentioned that his final payment was decided by the team. "When they sent me the first cheque, it was shocking itself", Javed concluded.

Before Om Shanti Om, Javed had acted in her husband Shirish Kunder's 2006 directorial debut Jaan-E-Mann in which he played Preity Zinta's father. His other appearances in Bollywood include films such as Namastey London, Jannat, My Name is Anthony Gonsalves, Yuvvraaj, and Tamasha among others.



READ | Farah Khan discloses why she 'just put' Tabu in Main Hoon Na scene with Shah Rukh Khan