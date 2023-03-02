Farah Khan discloses why she 'just put' Tabu in Main Hoon Na scene with Shah Rukh Khan

Tabu in Main Hoon Na/Twitter

Helmed by Farah Khan in her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na was a complete masala entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan in the leading roles. The film, which was also SRK's first production venture under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, was a huge box-office success.

The 2004 release had an ensemble cast consisting of Boman Irani, Naseeruddin Shah, Kirron Kher, Murali Sharma, Bindu, Satish Shah, Kabir Bedi, and even Rakhi Sawant. However, most people don't know the fact that the National Award-winning actress Tabu was also featured in the film in just one scene.

A screenshot from Main Hoon Na has been going viral on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, in which Tabu can be seen carrying her books in the background while Shah Rukh is seen jumping on the right side. The tweet read, "Still trying to figure out why Tabu agreed to this .2 seconds cameo in Main Hoon Na".

The anonymous fashion influencer Diet Sabya put out the same tweet and Farah Khan's DM on her Instagram Stories, which revealed the reason behind Tabu's '0.2' seconds in Farah's first film as the director-choreographer had messaged Diet Sabya, "Arre she was in Darjeeling for some other shoot and came to visit me on my set. And I literally put her in this shot. Without makeup and in her personal clothes", adding a tears of joy emoji.





After Main Hoon Na, Farah made the reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om which marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut in 2007, Tees Maar Khan with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in 2010, and returned to SRK-Deepika with Happy New Year in 2014. The director still hasn't announced her next film yet.



