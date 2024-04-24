Twitter
Business

Meet India's third richest woman whose son runs Rs 98327 crore company, her net worth is...

The company was founded by her late husband Qimat Rai Gupta in 1958 as an electricals trading business.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 07:51 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

India is a country with several billionaires who are successfully leading their business empires. It also has billionaire women who have massive net worth driven by family businesses. One such person is Vinod Rai Gupta, who recently made it to Forbes' billionaires list for 2024. She is the third richest woman in India, as per the list. According to Forbes, the 78-year-old has a real-time net worth of USD 5 billion. This is around Rs 41660 crore as of April 24. It is a testament to her family's achievements. 

She draws her fortune from her holdings in Havells India, founded by her late husband Qimat Rai Gupta in 1958 as an electrical trading business. Qimat Rai bought the brand 'Havells' from a Delhi trader in 1971. At present, Havells has a market cap of Rs 98327 crore as of April 24. 

Her son Anil Rai Gupta runs Havells India as chairman and managing director. He did his schooling from St. Xavier's School in Delhi. Anil holds a bachelor's in economics from Sriram College of Commerce. He also pursued an MBA from Wake Forest University, USA. His company, which is based in Noida, makes everything from electrical and lighting fixtures to fans, refrigerators and washing machines.

