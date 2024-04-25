Twitter
Delhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-2 voting: Check what's open and closed in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad tomorrow

Check what's open and what's closed in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad tomorrow.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 06:46 PM IST

Tomorrow, voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place in eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in the national capital region. Security has been heightened in these districts as voters exercise their franchise on April 26.

In Ghaziabad, BJP has nominated party MLA Atul Garg in place of sitting MP General VK Singh (retd), who will face off against Congress's Dolly Sharma and Nandkishore Pundhir of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). While BJP relies on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, the Congress and BSP are leveraging caste equations and Kshatriya discontent in western UP.

Meanwhile, sitting BJP MP Mahesh Sharma is contesting again from Gautam Buddh Nagar, competing against Samajwadi Party's Mahendra Singh Nagar and BSP's Rajendra Singh Solanki.

What's open and closed in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad tomorrow

In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, schools and colleges will be closed on Friday due to the Lok Sabha elections. However, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has clarified that educational institutions will reopen and function normally on Saturday. Additionally, factories and industries are required to grant paid holidays to workers on Friday to facilitate voting.

A 48-hour ban on liquor sales, enforced by District Magistrate and Chief Electoral Officer Manish Kumar Verma, is in effect from 6 pm on Wednesday until 6 pm on Friday. This ban covers all liquor outlets and vendors across the district, aiming to prevent alcohol from being used by political parties or candidates to influence voters. Enforcement agencies, including flying squads and police, are closely monitoring alcohol movements to prevent its distribution during the election period.

Moreover, banks in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad will remain closed on Friday.

 

