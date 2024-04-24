Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate who secured Rs 100 crore package, was fired within a year, his AIR was…

Parag Agrawal secured AIR 77 in IIT-JEE. He and along with other fired executives is now seeking over Rs 1000 crore as severance pay.

IIT graduates are known for their high paying jobs, vision and hardwork. Getting a seat in an IIT is a win of its own and graduating from the prestigious institution can land you at top positions in the corporate world. IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest companies in the world. Often in the news for their breakthroughs, IIT graduates' hefty pay cheques are also trending on the internet most of the time. One such IIT graduate made it big when he was hired with a salary package of Rs 100 crore. The IIT graduate with a Rs 100 crore package had Rs 8 crore salary and restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore. The IIT alumnus that we are talking about is Parag Agrawal, former CEO of Twitter, who was fired when Elon Musk acquired the platform. Parag Agrawal secured AIR 77 in IIT-JEE. He and along with other fired executives is now seeking over Rs 1000 crore as severance pay. As the IIT graduate is back in the news, we tell you about a key support for the popular IIT graduate. We are talking about Vineeta Agarwala, the wife of Parag Agarwal. She is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and she leads investments for the firm's bio and health fund. She made it to the news after Andreessen Horowitz expressed interest in Twitter acquisition by Elon Musk which led to removal of Parag Agrawal as CEO.

IIT graduate Parag Agarwal’s wife Vineeta holds a B.S. in biophysics from Stanford University, and MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School / MIT. She completed her clinical residency at Stanford, and is board certified in internal medicine. She served as an early data scientist at Kyruus, a management consultant for biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device clients at McKinsey & Co. She was also a director of product management at Flatiron Health.

Vineeta Agarwala has held many different roles in the healthcare space as an physician, operator and a venture investor. Vineeta has been an investor on the Google Ventures life sciences team and she has collaborated with academic researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Broad Institute. Vineeta serves on a number of portfolio company boards, including Amber Bio, BigHat Biosciences, Function Oncology, GC Therapeutics, Orbital Therapeutics, Rezo Therapeutics, Memora Health, Pearl Health, Pomelo Care, Thyme Care, and Waymark.