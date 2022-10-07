Sara Ali Khan alerts fans to 'stay safe' in heavy rainfall, shares precautionary posts from on-sets

Sara Ali Khan

On October 7, Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall, and it was quite a surprise for many Mumbaikars. Like other citizens, Sara Ali Khan is also alert and she preferred safety for herself, and her team from this unannounced weather. While one might enjoy the wind that comes along with the rain, Sara Ali Khan was warning her followers about the logging of water, and how it can go wrong if some wrong wire strikes! Currently, the actress is busy shooting for a project with Karan Johar and she shared an alert post to make sure her fans are cautious enough.

Taking to social media stories, she shared two videos, one where she highlights how her shoot got interrupted due to heavy rain, and her team stormed into the actress' vanity van. And on the other hand, she writes, "Stay safe, don't get electrocuted”. Later continuous on the same story saying “When the van socket is submerged and we are waiting in darkness."

See Sara Ali Khan's posts

Recently, The Love Aaj Kal actress recently appeared on Roposo Live where she was asked if she could play her grandmother on screen. Sara said, “She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful.” Sara added: "I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She's such a classy lady and she's had such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should."

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. There is also an untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal. Khan is also working on a special project for OTT with Karan Johar.