Salman Khan suffers from Dengue, skips Bigg Boss 16 shoot due to recovery

Salman Khan is down with Dengue, but he is recovering from it. As per the report of Hindustan Times, the portal quoted Sultan star's manager, who confirmed the illness of the actor and said, "Salman contacted dengue and is recovering well now.”

As Salman is battling the infection, he skipped the Bigg Boss shoot this weekend, and Karan Johar has stepped into his shoes. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be hosted by the filmmaker, and Salman will resume the shoots after Diwali. As per the portal, the artist's manager further added, "He will be fine to start shooting after Diwali." The promos of Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss are already out, and it is expected that Salman's health update will also be shared with the contestants as well.

Watch Karan Johar schooling the contestants

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Last week, Salman Khan confirmed that his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was earlier slated for the last week of December 2022, is now being pushed to Eid 2023. Before that, Yash Raj Films announced that Khan's much-awaited Tiger 3 has also been postponed from Eid 2023 to Diwali 2023.

With the postponement of KKBKKJ, Salman gave an open window to Rohit Shetty's upcoming family entertainer Cirkus. Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde starrer is slated to release in Christmas week, December 23. With the latest development, Cirkus will enjoy a free run at the box office. Salman broke this news with a new still from his upcoming entertainer and even gave a shout-out to Shetty's directorial by saying, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus."

The highly-anticipated film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has now been postponed from Eid 2023 to Diwali 2023. The Yash Raj Productions' film, which is the threequel in the Tiger franchise, had earlier announced its release date as April 21, 2023, and will now release around November 12 next year, the day of the festive occasion.