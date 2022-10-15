Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan makes way for Ranveer Singh's Cirkus by postponing Shehnaaz Gill starrer

Salman Khan

Salman Khan confirmed that his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was earlier slated for the last week of December 2022, is now being pushed to Eid 2023. Earlier on Saturday, Yash Raj Films announced that Khan's much-awaited Tiger 3 has also been postponed from Eid 2023 to Diwali 2023.

With the postponement of KKBKKJ, Salman gave an open window to Rohit Shetty's upcoming family entertainer Cirkus. Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde starrer is slated to release in Christmas week, December 23. With the latest development, Cirkus will enjoy a free run at the box office. Salman broke this news with a new still from his upcoming entertainer and even gave a shout-out to Shetty's directorial by saying, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus."

Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/u31vNelgZw October 15, 2022

The highly-anticipated film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has now been postponed from Eid 2023 to Diwali 2023. The Yash Raj Productions' film, which is the threequel in the Tiger franchise, had earlier announced its release date as April 21, 2023, and will now release around November 12 next year, the day of the festive occasion.

On the morning of Saturday, October 15, Salman took to his social media accounts, shared the new poster, and announced the new release date as he wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf".

Before Tiger 3, Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The multi-starrer actioner features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady with Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles.

