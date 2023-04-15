Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs in latest gym photo, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani reacts

Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan, who is awaiting the release of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been breaking the internet since last week by sharing his gym photos on his Instagram. On Saturday evening too, the Sultan actor dropped another picture in which he looked in the left direction while flaunting his six-pack abs.

Several celebs reacted to his picture, but it is his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's comment that has drawn the maximum attention. She wrote, "Killin it with the six pack", adding a fire and raised hands emoji. Netizens dropped hilarious reactions to Sangeeta's comment as one of them wrote, "Ye hai purani Aashiqi (This is old love)", while another added, "Ye sab aapki mehnat hai (This is all your hard work)".

Salman and Sangeeta dated for almost a decade in the 1990s and were also on the verge of getting married to each other before separating ways. The actress, who made her debut in Bollywood in 1988 with Qatil, ended up marrying former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quitting the Hindi film industry. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2010.

Meanwhile, apart from Salman, the action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features a huge ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh, and Siddharth Nigam among others. The Farhan Samji directorial is the official remake of Ajith Kumar's 2014 Tamil film Veeram and will hit theatres worldwide on April 21 on Eid.

The actor also has the next installment of the spy thriller Tiger 3 set to release on Diwali in November. Also starring Katrina Kaif, the Maneesh Sharma directorial is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in an important crucial cameo in the actioner.



