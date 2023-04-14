Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan director Farhad Samji reveals why title of Salman Khan film changed multiple times | Exclusive

Salman Khan-Farhad Samji

Salman Khan's much-awaited film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is a few days away from the mega release. The project has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced in 2020. Before the official title was revealed, the film was also called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A few months later, there were reports about the title being changed to Bhaijaan.

In August 2022, the film's official title was revealed, and a few fans expressed that Bhaijaan was the perfect title for the film. Recently, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan director Farhad Samji joined DNA over an exclusive conversation, and he gave much-needed clarity about the film's multiple titles. Speaking about the confusion over numerous titles, Farhad says, "We never had 5-6 titles for the film, all of these titles were fabricated and made up by fans. Calling it excited fans' speculations, Samji further adds, "They (fans) came up with these titles and that kept building the hype." When asked if Bhaijaan was considered an option, Farhad replies, "We never had any working title, and Bhaijaan was also not considered. Once we decided on the title, we didn't change it." Addressing the mixed opinions over the lengthier title, Samji adds, "You might feel that the title is lengthier, usually, one-word titles are far more appealing. But, when you will watch the film, you will understand why this is the apt title for the film."

Farhad further reveals that he has been under the pressure, even after the trailer of the film received positive feedback. Farhad feels the responsibility of living up to the expectation of Salman Khan's fans. Farhad says, "Pressure is always there, but not about how the film has turned out. We are sure that we have made an entertaining film. But, when you have Salman Khan in your film, there is pressure and a sense of responsibility. We have to live up to his fans' huge expectations. God willing, everything is going smoothly, the songs also have worked, and the trailer has also managed to impress the audience. Toh bas ab Eid ki tayaari hai." Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21.