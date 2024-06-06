Twitter
Uganda register first-ever T20 World Cup win, Nsubuga and Shah shine against Papua New Guinea

Brilliant performance from the bowlers helped Uganda beat Papua New Guinea by three wickets in their Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 08:54 AM IST

Uganda won their first-ever match in the men's T20 World Cup 2024 in a historic moment on Thursday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Led by Riazat Ali Shah's patient 33, Uganda successfully chased down 78 in a low-scoring thriller, beating Papua New Guinea in the battle of associates in a Group C encounter.

Earlier, Uganda won the toss and chose to field in Guyana on Thursday. In the very first over of the match, PNG lost their captain Assad Vala for 0 to Alpesh Ramjani. During the powerplay, PNG struggled at 19 for 3 as Cosmas Kyewula and Juma Miyagi dismissed Tony Ura and Sese Bau, respectively.

Hiri was the only player who offered some resistance, top-scoring with 15 runs for PNG. Only three players (Hiri, Laga Siaka, and Kilplin Doriga) managed to surpass the 10-run mark for PNG. Left-arm orthodox bowler Frank Nsubuga made history by bowling the most economical spell in the history of the men's T20 World Cup. The left-arm spinner took 2 wickets and conceded just 4 runs in his four-over spell.

