HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood superstar was jailed for killing man, legal case ruined career, he changed his name when...

This superstar was sent to jail after he ended up in a fight where a man was killed

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 08:03 AM IST

This Bollywood superstar was jailed for killing man, legal case ruined career, he changed his name when...
Raaj Kumar during his early days in Bollywood
TRENDING NOW

In the 1950s, when the triumvirate of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Dev Anand were ruling Bollywood, a number of younger actors were trying to make it big. Names like Rajendra Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Sunil Dutt, and several others tried their luck. Among them was this young actor, a former policeman, who attempted to make it big as a hero. He partially succeeded when he had a major role in India’s biggest hit ever. But then all came crashing down after he was implicated in a murder case.

The superstar who was jailed for murder

Raaj Kumar, whose real name was Kulbhushan Pandit, was a policeman in Mumbai, working as a sub-inspector in Bombay Police. In 1952, he began his acting career with Anmol Shahar but had little success as an actor over the next few years. It was in 1957 when a supporting role in Mother India made him an overnight star. While Nargis and Sunil Dutt walked away with much of the praise, Raaj Kumar earned his fair share of applause too for the film. Mother India ended up as the highest-grossing Indian film ever, overtaking Awara.


Raaj Kumar

After the release of Mother India, Raaj Kumar was out with his friend director Prakash Aurora and his wife for an evening drive. Raaj Kumar pulled up to a local paan store to eat a paan. There, a few men gathered around and started to heckle Raaj Kumar. Eventually, the actor retaliated and a major fight broke out . At the end of it, one man lay dead and Raaj Kumar was arrested. The trial lasted a year before Raaj Kumar was acquitted of all charges. Raaj Kumar's police background was said to be one of the deciding factors that helped Raaj Kumar.

 

Raaj Kumar’s comeback in Bollywood

Raaj Kumar had to pause his career for a year to fight his legal battles before he returned in 1959 with Paigham, a blockbuster. Over the next couple of years, Raaj Kumar appeared in Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Dil Ek Mandir, and Kaajal, establishing himself as a lead star. Earlier in his career, Raaj Kumar had used his real name Kulbhushan but changed it to Raaj Kumar for the screen as he was told it was more worthy of a hero. Raaj Kumar continued to act till his death  in 1996.

