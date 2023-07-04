Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who was bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Raveena; lost memory after accident, became a monk, is now..

Uganda register first-ever T20 World Cup win, Nsubuga and Shah shine against Papua New Guinea

This Bollywood superstar was jailed for killing man, legal case ruined career, he changed his name when...

Meet IIT graduate, Indian genius who made key space discoveries, he is Narayana Murthy’s…

Meet man whose first salary was Rs 5000, turned down Rs 75 crore job offer, built Rs 8000 cr firm, is India's richest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who was bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Raveena; lost memory after accident, became a monk, is now..

Uganda register first-ever T20 World Cup win, Nsubuga and Shah shine against Papua New Guinea

This Bollywood superstar was jailed for killing man, legal case ruined career, he changed his name when...

Batters with most sixes in international cricket

8 breathtaking images of space taken by NASA

Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cups 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Did Inflation Hurt BJP Led NDA? | INDIA | CONGRESS

IND vs IRE Highlights 1st Innings: Hardik & Bumrah Shine, Team India Need 97 Runs I T20 WC 2024

Meet actress who was bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Raveena; lost memory after accident, became a monk, is now..

This Bollywood superstar was jailed for killing man, legal case ruined career, he changed his name when...

Meet actress who charges Rs 1 crore fees at age 11, donates all earnings to charity, her father is...

Latest News

Updated :

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas today

    WCTM: Empowering Students in Job Oriented Technical and Management Courses

    Lok Sabha election results early trends: BJP ahead in 230 seats, Congress crosses 100-mark

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mayawati's BSP fails to win a single seat, struggles for relevance in Uttar Pradesh

    Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement