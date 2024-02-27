Watch: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal dances to beats of African drums on streets of Mumbai, video goes viral

Anu Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a video of her grooving to the beats of African drums.

Bollywood star Anu Aggarwal, who won millions of hearts with her performance in her Aashiqui, was seen grooving to the beats of African drums in Mumbai. The video of her is now going viral on social media.

The actress took to Instagram and dropped the video with the caption, "Thanks to the beautiful free style of African drummers who invited me I had a spectacular last evening Got added to my spread happiness project. The rhythm and beat are so primal to each one of us. Tuning into it takes us to our #innerbeauty. A happy dance I did to the coming."

Watch video:

Social media users have reacted to the clip, one of her fans wrote, "Here you go girl!!! Super sexy." The second one said, "that's happiness." The third person commented, "Look at those legs and body! Perfect 10!." The fourth one said, "bhaut sunder."

Anu began her modelling career and appeared in the Doordarshan series Isi Bahane. After starring alongside Rahul Roy in the 1990 smash blockbuster Aashiqui, she gained notoriety. Anu had admitted in an interview that she had converted to Buddhism in 2001. In one of her interviews, she has now spoken up about her personal life.

Anu told Bollywood Life, “Meri aashiqui ko kya ho gaya (What happened to my love life)?... I am a very open person. I have always been an open person. In fact, I had been too open. Talking about love, no one knows what is going to happen in the future..."

She further said, "I get so much love from the kids. It is honest and innocent love. My need for love is fulfilled in a different way. It is not sex... Woh toh kabhi (ka) khatam ho gaya (that ended long ago)... that is not love... The concept of love needs to be revamped. Love can be felt in the smallest of gestures. One does not need to be too vocal or grandiose about it. We need to rethink."