Bollywood

Bollywood

Sonu Nigam breaks his silence after being slammed for viral Ayodhya tweet: 'I wonder how people...'

Sonu Nigam clarified that he didn't post anything related to Ayodhya after being slammed on social media.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 09:34 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sonu Nigam breaks his silence after being slammed for viral Ayodhya tweet: 'I wonder how people...'
Sonu Nigam
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who left X (formerly Twitter) almost seven years ago, is upset that someone impersonated him on social media and made a political comment after which he received backlash.

A Twitter user who happened to have the same name (Sonu Nigam) on social media, criticised the people of Ayodhya, calling them 'shameless' after Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in the Faizabad (Ayodhya) constituency, where the Ram Mandir was constructed.

He tweeted, "the government which beautified the whole of Ayodhya, gave a new airport, railway station, built the Ram temple after 500 years, created an entire temple economy, that party is having to struggle for the Ayodhya seat." After this tweet went viral on social media, netizens criticized the singer, thinking he had posted it. However, this was not the case.

Now, while speaking to The Hindustan Times, Sonu Nigam clarified that it was not him, he stated, “I wonder how people, including the news channels that mistook him for me, didn’t do their basic sanity check by reading the description of the account. His handle says Sonu Nigam Singh and the description says that he’s a criminal lawyer from Bihar.” 

He added, "This is exactly the kind of nastiness that forced me to quit Twitter seven years ago. I don’t believe in making any sensational political remarks and I only focus on my work. But yeh incident alarming hai, not just for me, but also my family’s safety.”

He further stated, "This user has been doing this for a while. I’m often inundated with screenshots of his tweets from my well-wishers. My team reached out to him and insisted he fixed his handle name and stopped pretending to be me, as millions of people are being mislead by the use of my surname. I’m sure we will find a way to fix this.”

