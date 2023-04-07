Salman Khan drops intense post-workout photo from gym, fans say 'Tiger sirf zinda nahi jawan bhi hai'

Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan shared an intense post-workout photo from the gym on Friday evening. In the picture, the superstar is seen flaunting his ripped legs in a black t-shirt and shorts. The actor promoted his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with his caption, which read, "21st APRIL #KBKJ". The film releases exactly after two weeks on April 21.

Khan's fans flooded the comments section heaping praises on the actor. One of them wrote, "Tiger sirf zinda nahi jawan bhi hai", referring to his Tiger character from the spy thriller films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik commented, "Iron Man, one day I’ll be the same inshallah".

Prince Narula, who won the Salman-hosted Bigg Boss 9, dropped several red heart emojis, while his bodyguard Shera reacted with several fire emojis. Arjun Bijlani, who hosted the last season of MTV Splitsvilla with Sunny Leone, dropped multiple claps emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, apart from Salman, the action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features a huge ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh, and Siddharth Nigam among others. The Farhan Samji directorial is the official remake of Ajith Kumar's 2014 Tamil film Veeram.

The actor also has the next installment of the spy thriller Tiger 3 set to hit theatres on Diwali in November. Also starring Katrina Kaif, the Maneesh Sharma directorial is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in an important crucial cameo in the actioner.



READ | Watch: Salman Khan teaches Raghav Juyal hook step with pancha, Ram Charan calls KKBKKJ song Yentamma 'blast' in BTS clip