Saira Banu gets emotional on Dilip Kumar’s 99th birth anniversary, Dharmendra consoles her

After a long time, veteran actress Saira Banu on Saturday stepped out of her home on the occasion of husband Dilip Kumar’s 99th birth anniversary. She got emotional while remembering Dilip Kumar, meanwhile, Dharmendra and director Subhash Ghai consoled her.

Needless to say, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were inseparable till the time the former died. In the year 2020, on October 11, the couple had completed 54 years of marital bliss. In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Saira can be seen crying and getting emotional. Dharmendra can also be seen holding Saira’s hand while consoling her. This video made everyone emotional.

Fans started dropping emotional comments on the video. One of them wrote, “She misses Dilip Ji & was a partner for whom her love & entire life was her husband. Her loyalty & commitment to stay with him till the end is what today's generation should learn.” While another mentioned, “There is no pain is bigger then death of close one. No pain.”

In an interview with PTI, Saira opened up about how she is dealing with the situation. She stated, “I will do the prayers, remember him and I want the day to be very quiet. I want to visit the Juhu garden (Juhu Qabrastan) where he is (buried)."

“The house would be full of flowers, there were times when bouquets would be on all the floors, steps and everywhere in the house and we would not have enough room for it. It used to be that wonderful. He was so loved by people. He still is,” she mentioned.

While describing Dilip’s love for clothing and cooking, the actress said, “He was very much into good clothing. And good food and he was a marvelous cook too. Whenever he would want to, he would try (to make) new things like soup and other items.”

“He is a man who is so alive and vibrant. It is a terrible vacuum for all of us,” she added.

Referring to their married life, she said, “Every marriage has ups and downs but we had a wonderful happy time together. He has been so supportive in my life. It has been my good fortune to have shared my life with him. I will always treasure him. He will always and always be alive for me.”