Ranveer Singh starrer '83' to stream on OTT? Director Kabir Khan breaks silence

In the wake of the Omicron variant spread and rise in the COVID case, people are worried about a possible third wave. So, the state governments in India are slowly starting to take necessary precautions by bringing in certain restrictions regarding theatre seating and travel regulations. And while most states have directed that cinema halls will operate at 50% seating capacity, a few have issued orders for a shut down of theatres until further notice.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh starrer '83', which was released in December in the theatres right before the new guidelines and restrictions were put in place, has had to bear the consequences of cinema halls shutting down, or in some cases operating at minimum seating capacity.

For the unversed, '83' was rescheduled several times because of coronavirus lockdowns before being released in December 2021.

However, now, with theatres complying with the new COVID guidelines, seems like the film shall be released on OTT much before it was scheduled to.

Speaking about the same, '83' director Kabir Khan said in an interview with Mid-Day that the film might stream on an OTT platform due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"This film was ready with us 18 months ago. We wanted people to see it on the big screen because that is how it was designed. But such are the times that we live in. We tried hard to acquire a safe spot for the film, but the day of its release, there was a spike in cases. By day four, Delhi theatres had shut down," Kabir Khan told the portal.

"We don’t know if we will have to shut down tomorrow, or will be afforded another five to six days. If further restrictions are imposed, we will release the film on the web, soon. But I am keen [that] people take precaution and go to the theatres to watch it," he added.

Meanwhile, in another interview, filmmaker Kabir Khan said he feels lucky to have been the vehicle for a story like '83' to reach out to the masses. In his opinion, every story has a destiny and he feels glad that he could be a part of such an inspirational story. "I feel privileged to have narrated the story because I have said earlier that sometimes filmmakers don't choose a story, rather a story chooses a filmmaker. I'm so glad, '83' has chosen me as a medium to reach out to the people", the director said.

(With input from IANS)